CHEYENNE – Jordan Holt of Cheyenne was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Holt is majoring in psychology and criminal justice.
Holt was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Founded more than 136 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a Christian liberal arts university serving approximately 1,500 students through traditional undergraduate programs, as well as graduate and evening and online degree programs, according to a release from the school.