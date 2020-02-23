Kalie Ward of Cheyenne was one of 263 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the 2019 fall semester.
The top 25% of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Changes are coming March 2017. Instead of 10 free articles, enjoy 30 (1 per day) with login.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kalie Ward of Cheyenne was one of 263 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the 2019 fall semester.
The top 25% of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Michael Staley was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 7. Read more
Michael Martinez-Montano was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 17. Read more
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team took 2nd in 4A Sweepstakes at the “Bison Stampede” on November 30 - December 1, 2018. Individual awar… Read more
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won 1st in 4A Sweepstakes at Casper College on November 16-17, 2018. Individual awards include: Zach … Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.