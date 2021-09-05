CHEYENNE – Cheyenne resident Heidi Kuric was among 437 students recognized at Georgia Southwestern State University for scholastic achievement. 

She made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement list, which requires a student to earn a 3.5 or higher GPA in three to 11 course hours. Kuric also made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement list last semester. 

Georgia Southwestern State University is located in Americus, Georgia, and home to more than 3,000 students.

