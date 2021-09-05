...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Cheyenne resident awarded at Georgia Southwestern State University
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne resident Heidi Kuric was among 437 students recognized at Georgia Southwestern State University for scholastic achievement.
She made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement list, which requires a student to earn a 3.5 or higher GPA in three to 11 course hours. Kuric also made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement list last semester.
Georgia Southwestern State University is located in Americus, Georgia, and home to more than 3,000 students.