CHEYENNE – Cheyenne resident Ryan Stampfli earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2021.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities.

