...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Cheyenne resident named to President's List at Gonzaga University
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne resident Ryan Stampfli earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2021.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities.