CHEYENNE – A garden filled with hundreds of metal and ceramic flowers could soon become a permanent fixture outside the Hobbs Elementary School building.
“The flower that blooms through adversity is the greatest of all,” said Ron Morgan, an art teacher at Hobbs. He and sixth grade teacher Laura Bowers came up with the idea for building an art installation titled “Blooming through Adversity” to represent the obstacles and uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of the school’s students and staff members, which totals more than 400 people, will make a ceramic flower. Teachers will connect the craft to a major content area.
“I’m very interested in having kids write creatively, whether through poetry or narrative, to reflect on how life has been affected by the pandemic,” Morgan said. “As the kids work through the process, we’ll also develop an understanding of how art can connect to the world and themselves. They’ll be able to connect the creative process with creative writing, social studies or math.”
Last week, they received a $3,000 grant from the Cheyenne Schools Foundation to pay for the supplies to complete the project.
Through donations from several local businesses, Laramie County School District 1 employees, participants in the Run for #1 and the Carlton Family, the foundation awarded a total of $13,831 in grants to eight schools in the district to be used during this school year.
The money will fund 10 education enrichment projects in the district this year. Launched in 1995, the foundation has given more than $650,000 to local classroom teachers for projects beyond the scope of the district’s budget.
One deficit Chris Hayes, a Title I teacher at Hebard Elementary School, saw was in reading instruction. She received a $3,000 grant to implement a literacy enrichment program at the school.
“Research shows that students from low-income families (which Title I schools serve) typically come to us with deficits in language skills, so I decided to write a grant for some of the intervention programs that go along with our (reading curriculum) to give students a little extra support,” Hayes said.
“There’s definitely a literacy gap in our school,” she said.
“There’s a lot of words that I have to teach our kids, whereas kids in other schools might have already heard those words in everyday conversation.”
She’ll use the grant money to buy several intervention kits that will allow students to walk in small groups with teachers to “target specific skills that will help them be more successful in school.”
Although the foundation has been awarding education grants for more than two decades, this is the first year it’s done so during a global pandemic.
Addressing feelings of social isolation created by social distancing measures inspired Ginny Jorden, the librarian at Cole Elementary, to apply for a $1,000 grant this year, which will facilitate a letter-writing campaign to local senior citizens.
“Seniors might be feeling a little bit more lonely or isolated than usual. We thought we’d like to have our second graders connect their writing curriculum to something that would be authentic. ” said Jorden, who came up with the idea alongside second-grade teacher Stacee Orcutt. They’ll use the money to pay for stationary, postage and other writing supplies.
“Writing letters to seniors ties in perfectly with the second grade curriculum, which requires students to write a narrative, an opinion and an informative piece. Stacee and I thought the students could incorporate that into their letter writing and have a real authentic reason to write.”
In addition to awarding these classroom grants, the foundation also announced in a news release that it has a $30,000 funding initiative that will go directly to schools. The foundation is still working with the district to determine how to use that money.
Below is a full list of this year’s grant winners:
2020 Excellence in Education Grants ($3,000 maximum)
• Social and Emotional Readers & Lending Library, Rossman Elementary, Brenda Jenkins. Sponsor: ANB Bank & Laramie County School District 1 Employees
• Blooming through Adversity, Hobbs Elementary, Ron Morgan. Sponsor: The Carlton Family
• Closing the Literacy Gap, Hebard Elementary, Chris Hayes. Sponsor: First Education Federal Credit Union
• Creating a “COVID Certified” STEM Lab, Hebard Elementary, Julie Kramer. Sponsor: Taco Johns International
2020 Student Enrichment Grants (maximum $1,000)
• Social Emotional Learning – Library Collection Development, Deming/Miller Elementary, Meagan Baker. Sponsor: Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Wyoming
• Math, Science & Writing with Amaryllis Bulbs, Rossman Elementary, Brenda Jenkins. Sponsor: Front Range Roofing Systems
• Letter Writing to an Elder, Cole Elementary, Ginny Jorden. Sponsor: Jonah Bank of Wyoming
• Family Game Night, Alta Vista Elementary, Alison Paniagua. Sponsor: Blue Federal Credit Union
• STEAM Robots, Miller Elementary, Sarah Lenhart and Eric Paulson. Sponsor: McGee, Hearne & Paiz
• Dream Big, Sparkle More, Shine Bright, Cheyenne Virtual School, Marti Derringer. Sponsor: Simpson Electric