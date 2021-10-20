CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne School Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2021 Excellence in Education and Student Enrichment grants.
Classroom teachers in Laramie County School District 1 will receive more than $20,000 for 14 grants in 10 schools. Six schools will also receive just above $4,000 for their participation in the Aug 28 Run for #1.
Foundation funding comes from corporate sponsors, LCSD1 employees, participants in the Run for #1 and another generous gift from the Carlton family. District employees contributed more than $8,600 through their payroll deduction program.
Businesses that donated $3,000 or more were First Education Federal Credit Union, Microsoft and Taco John’s International. Businesses that donated $1,000 or more were Jonah Bank of Wyoming, ANB Bank, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming, Blue Federal Credit Union, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, Hickey & Evans LLP, MHP, Simpson Electric, Cheyenne Teachers Education Association and Mechanical Systems Inc. Corporate sponsorships totaled more than $25,000.
The Cheyenne Schools Foundation was started in 1995 and gives grants directly to classroom teachers in LCSD1 for projects that are beyond the capacity of the school district’s budget. To date, CSF has raised more than $800,000 to support district students.