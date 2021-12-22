CHEYENNE – Cheyenne student Nicholas Allen achieved the Dean's List for the fall semester at Davis & Elkins College.

To earn the honor, full-time students must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.6.

Related to the Presbyterian Church, Davis & Elkins College is located in Elkins, West Virginia, and offers 45 academic programs. For more information, visit the college website at www.dewv.edu.

