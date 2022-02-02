CHEYENNE – Cheyenne student Sarah Bartsch was recognized on the President's List at Norwich University for the fall 2021 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President's List honors.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. The school was founded in 1819 by Capt. Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army, and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America.

