CHEYENNE – Top honors have gone to three students in the 2019-20 Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest.
Letters About Literature encourages students to read, be inspired and write back to their favorite authors.
The winners are:
• First place, level three (grades 9-12) – Parker Zoe Jackson of Laramie
• First place, level two (grades 7-8) – Stetson Asay of Lovell
• First place, level one (grades 4-6) – Abbi Odell of Cheyenne
Letters About Literature asks students to respond to a book, rather than simply report on it. What matters most is the connection the student makes with the author’s words, and the impact it has on that student’s life and how they see the world.