CHEYENNE – Heidi Kuric, a resident of Cheyenne, made the Fall 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Georgia Southwestern State University is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.
