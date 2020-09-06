CHEYENNE – Disabled American Veterans has named Tanner Johnson of Cheyenne as the recipient of the 2020 Jesse Brown Memorial Youth Scholarship’s top prize of $20,000.
The DAV scholarship program honors eight outstanding young men and women each year for their volunteer support of veterans in the name of the charity through the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service Program (VAVS) and/or through DAV’s Local Veterans Assistance Program (LVAP).
“To me, volunteering is about helping and serving those who served our country,” Johnson said in a news release. “My father served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, and it was important for me to give back.”
Johnson has logged more than 1,400 hours as a DAV volunteer at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, serving in several units, including nursing, recreational therapy, environmental management and the hospital’s Community Living Center. He graduated this spring from Central High School, and plans to study kinesiology at the University of Wyoming and pursue a physical therapy career.