CHEYENNE – Davin Ro has made hundreds of unmemorable passes through the hallways of Cheyenne’s East High School.
But, Ro, a sophomore and second-generation Korean-American, hasn’t forgotten what happened on a walk to class last fall as COVID-19 cases surged in Laramie County.
He heard a group of students loudly “expressing their hate for all Asians for bringing the virus to ‘their proud America.’” The comment upset Ro, who is part of the 1% of East students who identify as Asian, but he wanted to avoid “escalating the problem,” and ignored them.
Then, the students’ comments got more targeted.
“They looked at me and tried to point the blame at me,” he recalled in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week. “They told me to go back to my country and take my virus with me. (They said) I’m not wanted here because I killed and infected so many people.”
Ro, who was born in the United States, said being blamed for a pandemic he has no control over was at once baffling and hurtful. He did the political calculus, however, and decided “to brush it off.” It wasn’t worth it to report the bullies, he said, fearing possible backlash.
From Ro’s point of view, what happened last fall is one example of how Laramie County School District 1 “hasn’t changed at all” since the McCormick Junior High School episode of 2019, in which a student posted homophobic and racist fliers on campus. A subsequent investigation showed it wasn’t an isolated incident within the school, and likely the district, and that staff both inadequately responded to or aided in the bullying.
Since then, LCSD1 has publicized its efforts to correct this disturbing school culture.
But at least one student isn’t waiting on new policies to combat pervasive racist stigmas – like the kind that played a role in the bullying of Ro last fall, the massacre of Asian women near Atlanta, Georgia, last week, and the dramatic uptick in violence against Asian-Americans over the past year.
YuYu Yuan is an award-winning orator who helped East High School’s speech and debate team clench its fourth state championship in as many years last weekend. All year, she’s been delivering – and perfecting – a powerful speech titled ”Are you sick of me yet?”
Her speech runs through the long history of scapegoating ethnic and minority groups for the spread of diseases, and explores how that rhetoric has led to widespread xenophobic reactions to the COVID-19 virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.
For more than a year now, Yuan has listened to powerful people – including former President Donald Trump and Wyoming state Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper – publicly challenge the seriousness of the virus, some suggesting it’s part of a nefarious Chinese plot. She also started hearing more and more people use derogatory terms like “Kung Flu” and “Chinese Virus” to describe COVID-19, which has killed more than 541,000 Americans as of Saturday.
“I was really scared”
“Yes, this has fueled anti-Asian sentiment, but this isn’t new. People have used diseases before as a way to target minority groups,” said Yuan, who moved with her family from southeast China to the U.S. at the age of 4. She wrote her speech, which has already won five awards this school year, about disease stigma to raise awareness about the consequences of prejudiced thinking.
“I think it’s something everyone should know about, so that we’re more conscious of our actions, our words and how we’re phrasing things,” Yuan said. “What I wanted to translate to people is that this is a real thing that affects people everywhere, even though there might not be a lot of blatant anti-Asian sentiment in Cheyenne.”
Yuan said she feels “lucky” to have been spared the bullying Ro experienced through the pandemic, but it was never a given.
When Wyoming reported its first COVID-19 cases around this time last year, Yuan said she wasn’t too concerned, and was excited about getting a few extra days off from school.
But it soon became clear that neither the virus, nor the anti-Asian rhetoric it unleashed, were going anywhere.
And that’s when the fear set in.
A routine trip to Walmart – where she was one of the few wearing a face mask at the start of the pandemic – suddenly felt intense.
“I noticed people staring, and it felt very uncomfortable to be in that situation,” Yuan said. “In that moment, I was just scared that someone was going to say something racist or do something to me. That’s what I was really scared of when the pandemic first hit Cheyenne.”
Yuan, who plans to pursue a career in politics or advocacy, has participated in speech and debate since freshman year. Now a senior, speech and debate gave her an outlet to process her trepidation about anti-Asian violence and rhetoric this year.
Educating new generations
A standard history class in Wyoming doesn’t require teachers and students to discuss the context of heavy current events like the rise of anti-Asian sentiment. But for students who participate in speech and debate, no topic is off limits.
“One of the most important aspects of speech and debate is that it stretches our imaginations so that we can see that the way things are is not the way things have to be,” said Marcus Viney, East’s head speech and debate coach. “The hope is to encourage a more thoughtful and compassionate world.”
Educating more Wyomingites about the state’s history of anti-Asian violence and discrimination – which includes the Rock Springs Massacre of 1885 and the presence of the World War II-era Heart Mountain Japanese internment camp – is key to making life here more inclusive for everyone, said Aura Newlin, an assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at Northwest College in Powell.
“Most of my students are from Wyoming or Montana, and I’ve noticed there’s a split in what they know about this history,” she said. Newlin is a fourth-generation Wyomingite and fourth-generation Japanese American whose great-grandparents were imprisoned at Heart Mountain in the 1940s. Newlin, who recounted two relatively recent xenophobic encounters in an opinion column published in the Casper Star-Tribune last week, characterized the bigoted sentiments in reaction to COVID-19 as “disappointing and horrifying,” but not surprising.
She said she hopes places like the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, which is set to open an exhibit on disease stigma next month, and a stronger emphasis on Asian American history in the classroom will slowly help to change that reality.
“The current generation of politicians wouldn’t have learned about any of this in school,” Newlin said. “It’s not an excuse for using racialized language or being ignorant today, but it gives me hope that future generations of leaders in Wyoming will have attended schools” that did talk about it.
”We haven’t learned from the past”
For now, students like Yuan, who is waiting on application decisions from Harvard and Stanford, are forging a path for change in Wyoming and beyond.
She’ll deliver her speech at the national speech and debate tournament later this year. “Diseases can kills us, but fear is what will end us,” reads one of the most poignant lines.
And after the murders of six Asian women in Atlanta last week, that message has become even more – if not painfully so – relevant.
“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Yuan said. “This has happened before, and it makes me upset that we haven’t learned from the past.”