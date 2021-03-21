At a glance

Pervasive racist rhetoric about the COVID-19 virus, which was first detected in China, has fueled a rise in anti-Asian sentiment and violence over the past year. And at least one Korean-American student at Cheyenne's East High School has endured bullying as a result.

But one of his classmates, YuYu Yuan, is a champion orator who is using her voice to raise awareness about the harmful consequences of blaming ethnic or minority groups for the spread of diseases.