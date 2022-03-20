CHEYENNE – Seventh and eighth grade students from Cheyenne Virtual School were named to the first semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.
They are:
Seventh grade: Vivienne Anderson, Jazmin Fernandez, Oliver Hinds, Kady Inman, Jadeyn Ocheskey, Aurora Schaffner, Callie Swaney, Peter Tribby, Daylan Wilhelm
Eighth grade: Jacob Day, Donavin Fernandez, Delilah Franco, James Grayer, Kylee Higgins, Emma McCracken, Daniel Miller, Brayden Oliver, Azalea Palmer, Kendall Pixler
Cheyenne Virtual School is a public school operated by Laramie County School District 1 for those students who opt for online, rather than in-person learning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.