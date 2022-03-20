CHEYENNE – Seventh and eighth grade students from Cheyenne Virtual School were named to the first semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.

They are:

Seventh grade: Vivienne Anderson, Jazmin Fernandez, Oliver Hinds, Kady Inman, Jadeyn Ocheskey, Aurora Schaffner, Callie Swaney, Peter Tribby, Daylan Wilhelm

Eighth grade: Jacob Day, Donavin Fernandez, Delilah Franco, James Grayer, Kylee Higgins, Emma McCracken, Daniel Miller, Brayden Oliver, Azalea Palmer, Kendall Pixler

Cheyenne Virtual School is a public school operated by Laramie County School District 1 for those students who opt for online, rather than in-person learning.

