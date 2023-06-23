CHEYENNE — To speak and be heard is both a terrifying and empowering thing. For members of the Cheyenne East High speech and debate team, to speak and make an impact is at the core of what they do.

With this as their motivation, the team returned from this year’s National Speech and Debate Association National Speech and Debate Tournament in Phoenix with a national student of the year finalist and a national champion, along with other awards.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus