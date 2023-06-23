National champion in expository speaking Josh Thompson, left, and national student of the year finalist Dani Schulz pose for a portrait together in front of a mural behind Paramount Cafe on Wednesday in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE — To speak and be heard is both a terrifying and empowering thing. For members of the Cheyenne East High speech and debate team, to speak and make an impact is at the core of what they do.
With this as their motivation, the team returned from this year’s National Speech and Debate Association National Speech and Debate Tournament in Phoenix with a national student of the year finalist and a national champion, along with other awards.
“It sounds like I’m exaggerating when I say it’s the best season I’ve ever seen,” head coach Marcus W. Viney said. “I think it really is the most powerful and passionate group of students that I’ve ever worked with.”
Senior Dani Schulz was honored as the second runner-up for the NSDA’s national student of the year award, which is awarded to a graduating senior member who best represents the NSDA code of honor.
Students must first be honored as district student of the year to be considered. Schulz was one of only six finalists nationwide and got a $1,500 scholarship and will have her interview videos available on the NSDA website.
Schulz’s volunteer work in the community, along with speech and debate skills, earned her consideration for the award.
“It was such an honor to even be one of the finalists,” Schulz said. “Because not only is it rewarding your talent and your speech ability, it’s also honoring being a good person and activism and stuff you do for the community.”
Schulz competed in drama at nationals this year and used her performance to speak to mental health issues; her speech earned her 20th place out of 250 competitors.
Junior Josh Thompson earned the title of national champion in expository speaking with his speech titled “The Good, the Bad, and the Dad,” about dad jokes.
“It develops into a pretty profound message about what it means to be a dad and how important it is to have father figures and the kind of humor that’s involved in that,” Viney said.
Thompson’s speech connected with audiences in many ways. Using humor and the deeper message around the impact of dad jokes, Thompson said he had even seen audience members cry in response to his speech.
“The best part is absolutely speaking your truth and connecting with the audience,” Thompson said. “When I first did my expository, I had a lot of judges telling me my speech made them want to talk to their dad.”
Speech and debate at East has built upon itself through generations and over several years. The more kids that succeed, the more new team members can imagine themselves in that position, Viney said.
Schulz and Thompson’s mothers, coach Ashley Schulz and Jennifer McCartney, competed in speech and debate together in high school and were college roommates. Thompson’s older sister, Amber Thompson, competed as well.
“We have had really talented kids throughout the years,” Ashley Schulz said. “... So you can attribute it to the coaches but really, the kids really learn from each other.”
Along with Schulz and Thompson’s accomplishments, East had three finalists in expository speaking: national champion Thompson; runner-up Rachel West; and sixth-place finisher Solomon Henderson. This was the first time Wyoming had three students in a final round.
East had several other competitors place within the top 100 for their event and celebrated coaches’ achievements. Ashley Schulz earned her fourth coaching diamond and Catalina Pedroza earned her first.
“I know these kids really well, and they are the best kids you’ll ever meet in your whole life,” Viney said. “They have the best hearts, they’re so kind to people, they’re so polite. They just do all the right things. … their character really lines up with their achievements.”
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.