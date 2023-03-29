The following students from Cheyenne's Johnson Junior High School achieved placement on the first semester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year:
Josiah Borges, Gunther Buckendorf, Alexandrea Cain, Melodie Canales De Santiago, Teagan Carney, Brody Connell, Marc-Anthony De La Cruz, Gabriella Doughty, Finnegan Fournier, Jesenyah Fox, Olivia Hicks, Jerrick Johnke, Rylie Kenyon, Kendree Kopez, Estella Martinez, Tanner Mellish, Joshua Mickelsen, Gianna Mordahl, Myracle Nelson, Evalina Paxton, Olivia Rowland, Kanzey Smith, Adelyn Sutherland, Nolan Sutter, Ethan Walters, Charlee White, Zoey Wicks, Ashlyn Wyatt.
Olivia Barrett, Desynia Baldy, Marquis Bustos, Noah Clark, Cooper Farinha, Trenton Foley, Freya Hartwig, Andre Mancera Meisner, Charlie Mathews, Nolyn Miller-Branch, Cecelia Montgomery, Kylar Roetman, Monserrat Santiago, Adeline Thomas, Samantha Trueba, Savannah Weitzel, Aubrey Willmarth, Sylas Wilson, Angelica Cruz Hernandez, Taylor Burnham, Cierra Campbell, Renata Dominguez, Miguel Duran, Serenity Franco, Tahlia Gabriel, Abigail Gamble, Alyssa Garcia, Marissa Garcia, Evan Harvey, Leah Jacquez, Chloe Kinsolving, Samantha Lewis, Eric Lorenz, Logan Miller, Isabella Morgando, Maria Isabel Palacios Lopez, Hayven Pigg, Jonathan Rodriguez, Charles Smith, Jeanette Thomas, Katana Trujillo, Zoe Vazquez, Evan Wise, Dasiaa Billetdeaux, Ryden Childs, Leila Franco, Sonny Hair, Raegan Jolley, Giuliana Larimore, Savannah Loetscher, Kyler Lojka, Levi Mannier, Devric Miller, Anthony Myers, Aleah Plamann, Ximena Ramos Mendoza, Bailey Rouley, Angela Ruiz, Jonathen Serrano.
Elizabeth Callison, Abby Chavez, Devin Hawk, Destiny Lehman, Liam Mackeyfill, Paulette Madera De Leon, Layla Munoz, Elana Osban, McKayla Pinder, Allana Plamann, Nathan Ray, Saray Santana Morales, Allison Tiegs, Gentry Valentine.
Grace Enstad, Devyn Gross, Madison Hyatt, Destin Palluck, Kambree Garretson, Caylynn Jahner, Colbi Mclean, Eliza Moore, Hunter Schmidt, Rocio Soto Dominguez, Kaitlyn Camphouse, Sophia Carabajal, Amiah Christoffersen, Alexis Martinez, Cadence Messenger, Maria Ines Martinez, Jane Pivik, Aridessa Spence, Alura Wallace, Bailey Burnside, Lyric Gay, Logan Kautzman, Owen McCrea, Kyson Potter, MaKaylah Rentner, Ziva Shank, Rachel Walker.
