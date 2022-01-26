CHEYENNE – The most recent recipient of the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award has a kind heart that extends past the classroom.
Triumph High School senior Johnny Cornwall plans on graduating from high school this spring and following his dreams of becoming a neural engineer. He was inspired in part after seeing his father struggle with permanent nerve damage, and never wanting to see another person experience pain in the same way.
“Pain changes people,” he said. “And so, I figured that many more people besides me have experienced that, and how many lives have been ruined. I didn’t want any more people to have to experience that, as well.”
There are multiple pathways to working in the neuroscience field, but his focus is on helping those with nerve damage revive their senses. He first considered being a neurologist, then a neuroscientist and finally an engineer. He said if he were able to help those who have lost limbs gain access to prosthetics that allow them to have sensory input, that would be the most fulfilling.
“I don’t want to tell people what the problem is,” he said. “I want to fix it.”
This kind of consideration for others was one of the reasons he was nominated for the award by school officials, along with his determination, leadership skills and excellence in academics.
His mother said she was so proud of the recognition of his character and his abilities. Rhonda Cornwall said he has been encouraged by his church, his family, his teachers and his friends. She wants to see the best for him, and she has always told him he can do anything he puts his mind to.
“To see him get the grades he needs, and to be the example, and to try to help outside the community shows that determination,” she said. “And so, it’s pretty awesome.”
Johnny Cornwall wants to attend the University of Wyoming or Montana State University after he graduates in the spring and completes his church mission. He has stayed dedicated to his schoolwork because of his high ambitions, and succeeded already in two classes at Laramie County Community College.
Cornwall also shows up in his interests. He works at Chick-fil-A, enjoys philosophy and attends church on Sundays. One of his favorite organizations he is a part of is DECA, which prepares emerging entrepreneurs and students passionate about business. He is on the financial literacy team and is preparing to qualify for state in the next month.
Another important part of his life, and one that has had a significant impact, is his love for podcasts. Not only does he listen to political podcasts, but ones with life lessons. They showed him how to become a mentor and a leader in life, he said.
He uses this knowledge as an opportunity to encourage his classmates and set an example. He keeps the focus, acts as a moderator and makes sure his peers don’t fall behind in school.
“That’s what I want to help with others,” Cornwall said. “I want them to know that life is hard, and it’s never going to stop being hard. But as long as you push through, you’ll be able to be successful. And you’ll find times to have joy in life.”