CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South High School HERD values focus on being honorable, enthusiastic, responsible and determined.
Soon-to-be graduate Oliver Langfald not only upholds those values, he exudes them.
“Earlier this year, Oliver noticed a new student in his class and went out of his way to introduce himself to make her feel welcome. This isn’t something we heard from Oliver, but the student who felt more than welcomed at South,” the high school’s counseling team wrote in their nomination letter. “Oliver’s character exemplifies the quote: Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching.”
It is for such qualities that he was nominated for the final Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award of the 2021-22 school year.
The South High senior is successful in the classroom and involved in his community. His weighted grade point average is 3.966, including Advanced Placement classes. He is an artist, plays the trumpet in the marching band and volunteers at Black Dog Animal Rescue.
Langfald has always felt a connection to animals, which drew him to both volunteering and to fight against environmental injustices.
“I’ve watched families fall in love with their animal, and I’ve seen that animal fall in love with them. And it’s a surreal feeling to watch that happen,” he said. “It’s like a bubble in time getting to watch them connect with each other on an emotional level, because I know exactly what it feels like. But getting to see it from an outside perspective is just something different.”
After graduation, he plans to attend the pre-veterinary program at the University of Wyoming. His dream is to work with exotic animals at risk of extinction at wildlife sanctuaries, such as bears, wolves, elephants and giraffes. He said getting to work with endangered species and help recover some of the fauna that has been lost would be an amazing opportunity.
His conscientiousness extends past his career aspirations. He keeps track of companies to avoid so that he can be environmentally unfriendly, donates to charities such as For Ocean and is planning a trash cleanup this summer in Cheyenne.
“I just want to see our planet thrive,” he said. “And I don’t want kids 50 years into the future having to picture what a tiger looks like because they are not around anymore.”
His mother, Mandy Langfald, said he has always been empathetic. She said perceived injustices and the state of the world sometimes upset him, but he always tries to help people.
“We’re so proud of him, always,” she said. “And so proud of the person that he is, and the person that he’s going to become. We just can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”
Langfald credited his parents and his support system with helping him to become the person he is now. He said they were always supportive and never discouraged him from attempting any task, even when he was scared to try new things.
“The people that are still around me today are the people that I wouldn’t ever want to leave my side,” he said.