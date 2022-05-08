CHEYENNE – As East High senior Isabelle Maciel prepares to graduate this month, she said her drive to serve her community is what inspired her decision to pursue a career in the medical field.
It is also what earned her a nomination for the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel’s Citizenship Award.
“I just felt really happy, and also kind of seen, because I think I do a lot for the community,” Maciel said in reaction to receiving the award. “But also, I don’t necessarily want praise for doing that, because I think that is something that everybody should do. You should always want to help out your community.”
Her nominators explained she was chosen because she was a strong student, held a passion for a career in health care, and is highly involved in community service activities and in her school. From being a member of the National Honor Society to serving on the graduation team at East High School, she said she is always trying to find more ways to be involved.
One of her favorite organizations to contribute to is SkillsUSA; she is president and parliamentarian of the group. Maciel said it has opened opportunities for her, and it gave her the ability to advocate for career and technical education. She said not every student wants to attend a four-year university, and it is important to support the trades in Wyoming.
“I want to go into the medical field, which is considered a trade, so it got my foot in the door, and I absolutely love it,” she said. “I’m very passionate about that organization, and I will continue to be a part of that organization, probably for the rest of my life.”
She is also passionate about her hometown, because she said Cheyenne is a community that holds a familial structure. In her eyes, everyone knows one another and is looking to support one another.
“We’re a community that is always looking for the betterment of people, which isn’t always the case in some situations,” Maciel said.
It also makes it easy to give back to the residents. She spends her time volunteering at nursing homes, shelters and after-school programs with kids.
She said that here she got her start in helping others was at her grandparents’ home. She would help with chores around the house and work with her grandfather in the summer, which eventually snowballed into finding other activities in Cheyenne.
Maciel said she knows this will live on as she makes her way down her career path. She plans to attend the University of Arizona this fall and double major in business and biochemistry, all in hopes of becoming a dermatologist.
This provides her the ability to serve others in a medical capacity, while having the time to go out into the community and volunteer.
Her mentality is, “if you need me, I’m there.”