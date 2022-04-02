CHEYENNE – The most recent winner of the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award has a passion for art, and she wants to channel it into teaching.
Keely Kidd, a senior at Central High School, is the fourth Citizenship Award recipient this school year.
In a nomination letter, April Petty, Kidd’s career counselor at Central, described the student as “a driven, hardworking and passionate young woman.”
“I have seen her advocate for herself, as well as pursue her goals with grit and resilience,” the counselor wrote.
Kidd, who turns 18 on Sunday, said she wants to go to school to be an art teacher, with an emphasis in ceramics.
Though she originally wanted to teach sign language, Kidd said it’s been difficult to find a program for it.
“I figured, why not just switch to teaching art, and it just felt right – it felt like it was what I was supposed to do,” she said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Kidd is also interested in making jewelry, and she wants to take courses on metalsmithing.
When asked for her reaction to winning the award, Kidd said Petty asked her to read the nomination letter before she submitted it.
“I’ve been working with Ms. Petty for a while about getting scholarships and working on applying for colleges and stuff, and so the fact that she thought of me really meant a lot to me,” Kidd said.
The high school senior is on track to graduate from the AP Capstone program at Central, and has received an academic letter every year. To receive an academic letter, students must achieve an unweighted, cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 at the end of each school year.
Kidd moved to Wyoming with her family following her freshman year of high school. Before their move, Kidd had a teacher in northern Virginia who she said inspired her. The teacher ran a business alongside her day job, which Kidd said is something she might want to do.
Kidd is also the president of the school’s National Art Honor Society. Petty wrote that Kidd led the group in organizing its Valentine’s Day fundraiser, with the goal of raising money to paint recycling bins in downtown Cheyenne this spring.
“Her ability to interact with people in a kind and genuine way makes her the type of leader others respect,” the counselor said in her letter.
Petty added that Kidd was also inducted into the school’s National Honor Society her junior year and “is an integral part of that group.”
As part of her AP Research class, Kidd said she’s working on a research project about students with chronic illnesses, and how their illnesses affect them in school.
The topic is personal for Kidd. She lives with a connective tissue disorder, which she said mainly causes issues in her joints and digestive system. The disorder causes chronic pain in her joints, which often come out of place. Some days, it hurts to walk, and her jaw sometimes dislocates if she talks too much, she said.
While she’s dealt with the disorder since she was 12 or 13, it’s become more prominent in her life over the past year, Kidd said.
Petty wrote that Kidd has never let her chronic illness stop her.
“She realizes her limitations, and has adapted to them with grace and perseverance,” Petty wrote.
On a day-to-day basis, Kidd said, that means getting up and going to school or doing what she needs to do, even if she’s in pain.
“There’s definitely some days where I would rather just lay on the bed all day ‘cause I’m so sore, but I have to go to school. I have to keep my grades up. So, it can sometimes be, like, a daily battle,” Kidd said.
Kidd’s mother, April, said Keely has always been a helpful kid who puts people first. She said she never has to worry whether Keely is on top of her education.
“Her love for art is amazing. She’s always just been super talented at it,” April Kidd added. “I put her in art classes, and she would pretty much perfect the class pretty quickly. ... She’s overall just a really caring person, and goes above and beyond with a majority of the things that she does.”
Keely Kidd’s father, Sam, is in the Air Force, meaning Keely has lived in a lot of different places throughout her life.
“She’s always just been really resilient with the change and the challenges of going into a new school and meeting new people, and she’s alway built really good relationships with teachers and friends, and found ways to serve and try to help make her school community better,” Sam Kidd said.