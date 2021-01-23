CHEYENNE – The city’s growth has pushed Wyoming’s largest school district to build another new school building, called Coyote Ridge Elementary, to serve 556 fifth and sixth grade students.
Earlier this month, the Cheyenne City Council annexed from the county a 24-acre plot of land at the corner of Powderhouse Road and East Carlson Street in Laramie County School District 1’s Central Triad. But that was simply a rezoning effort designed to put the property under the city’s jurisdiction.
The steadily expanding district bought the land in 2014 in anticipation of the need for a new school building in the future. Last year, the Wyoming Legislature approved the construction of a $24 million building, which is set to open in August 2022.
When it opens, Coyote Ridge will be one of 12 new schools the district has built over the past decade, which is part of the state’s long term effort to renovate and rebuild its school facilities using once-reliable coal-lease bonus cash.
That revenue stream is drying up, however, and legislators are now faced with a projected $19.6 million shortfall in the School Capital Construction Account in the next biennium, as well as $300 million deficit in the School Foundation Program Account.
But since lawmakers have already appropriated the money for Coyote Ridge, the project will move ahead as part of a new trend of building more fifth and sixth grade buildings.
In 2016, the district opened Meadowlark Elementary for fifth and sixth graders in the East Triad. After it opens Coyote Ridge, in about a year-and-a-half, the district will turn its attention to building another fifth and sixth grade school, likely in the South Triad.
“We always keep an eye on where the plots are for future development. One thing we know about Cheyenne is it continues to grow, so we try to project out where the next big neighborhood is going to be,” said Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations. “We’re putting (Coyote Ridge) in that area of town because that’s our greatest need in capacity terms.”
Bartlett said the district is focused on building more fifth and sixth grade school buildings because “every one of our (elementary) school buildings were anywhere from two to four classrooms too small” to accommodate the state’s required classroom sizes for students in grade one through six.
“We were faced with having to put new classrooms on every elementary school in town, or do this K-4 and 5-6 method, where there will be four feeder schools and one 5-6 school,” Bartlett said. “It also guarantees that our younger students are able to walk to school.”
The School Facilities Commission uses a number of different metrics to determine when and where it will approve the construction of a new school. An enrollment increase is one of those factors.
From 2012 to 2019, the total student population in LCSD1 rose from 12,813 to 14,011. Although enrollment numbers dipped to 13,575 this school year as a result of COVID-19 displacing some students, district leaders expect those numbers to recover and keep climbing – right along with the city’s population.
“Cheyenne is seeing tremendous growth right now on all edges of the city,” said Charles Bloom, director of the city’s planning and development department. “New school facilities are always a good thing because they show current and future residents that we are upgrading our facilities. It shows that we, as a community, care about education, and that we’re moving forward to provide new facilities for our students.”
The tract of land is situated north of one of the Cheyenne’s busiest thoroughfares, Dell Range Boulevard. Bloom said the school’s architects are responsible for considering the safety of the building, but his office will be looking at the elements surrounding the school.
“We work closely with our city engineers on public improvements that are adjacent to schools and any development,” said Bloom, who explained that among other things, the city looks “at any installation of sidewalks and any necessary ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps that might need to be installed.”
The district is in the process of getting its building plan approved by the city and is currently in the bid process to contract with a construction company, which it plans to complete by this spring.