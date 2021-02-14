CHEYENNE – Wyoming students can now apply for the Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship, which was established in remembrance of the Teton county rancher, past president of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming governor and U.S. senator.
The scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to agriculture or natural resources.
Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner in the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior for the fall semester of 2021 or a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2021 and is accepted into graduate school for the spring 2022 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, and be majoring in agriculture or natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.
• What have you gained from your college experience?
• What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college?
• How have those leadership roles influenced you?
• How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources?
• What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due Friday, April 9, to Trenda Allen at P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or to trenda@wysga.org.
The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA Executive Committee. The scholarship winner will be announced June 3-5 at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Sheridan.