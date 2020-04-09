CHEYENNE – Until a few weeks ago, Kylee Fertig and her 3-year-old daughter, Layla, regularly attended the children’s story hour at Laramie County Library.
That’s when the library, which is closed until at least May 3, shut down – along with the schools and dozens of businesses in Cheyenne – to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The virus, of which there are 230 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 53 in Laramie County, has so far killed more than 14,000 Americans. Health officials have implored people to practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
For libraries, closures mean stopping all in-person public programming, like story hours, community outreach and book-lending. In Cheyenne, librarians are turning to technology to fill in some of those gaps, but how to redesign the summer reading program is still unclear.
“We’ve been sad that since all of this has been going on we haven’t been able to go for storytime,” said Fertig, who thinks interactive reading has enhanced her daughter’s vocabulary.
But as of last week, Fertig and her daughter are logging onto the computer to watch virtual storytimes, which librarians have prerecorded and posted online for public viewing.
Although Fertig said the virtual storytimes librarians are hosting don’t offer her daughter the same socialization as the in-person event, “It’s helped (Layla) stay interested in reading while we’re at home. It’s something different than reading the same books all of the time.”
One of the librarians, Melanie Hornbeck, has already been reading to Layla, among thousands of other children, for years.
“We’re trying to provide something happy, comforting and engaging for these kids – as well as their parents – who are going through a really turbulent time,” said Hornbeck, who’s been working from home save for trips to the mostly empty library to film her segments.
“A storyteller is, in some ways, really a performer. We really feed off of the kids in the room, so the virtual storytime is a completely different experience,” said Hornbeck, who incorporates singing and dancing into her storytime routine.
The library shutdown has reminded the library staff how “much our patrons mean to us,” said Hornbeck, who prioritized “letting the kids see our faces” while organizing the virtual storytimes.
Hornbeck first met Layla – who “was so excited to see Ms. Melanie’s face again online” – while hosting a storytime at a local day care a couple years ago.
Schools and day cares are Hornbeck’s most popular outreach sites, though since they’ve mostly all closed, she hasn’t seen any of the kids she normally reads to in weeks.
With summer quickly approaching, it’s a concern for Hornbeck, who usually spends April and May getting kids to sign up for the library’s summer reading program.
Last year, more than 8,000 people participated in the program, which incentivizes children who read with prizes and encourages them to keep coming back to the library.
The closures will certainly change the delivery of the program, but Laramie County Librarian Carey Hartmann isn’t sure what it will look like.
“We believe we will have to do some pieces of it virtually,” said Hartmann, who suggested they might move all registration online, but isn’t sure how to distribute prizes.
“Part of the goal of the summer reading program is to ensure that children don’t lose the reading skills they learned during the school year,” Hartmann said, referring to what education experts call the “summer slide.”
But Hartmann said that in these uncertain times, the library has “no idea what programming will look like because we don’t have any answers at this point.”
Literacy resources, including recordings of the storytimes, can be found on the library’s website at https://lclsonline.org.
The Wyoming State Library has also published a list of databases and other free resources that are freely available during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be found at https://gowyld.libguides.com/freefornow.