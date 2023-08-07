Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait in her office at the LCSD1 administrative offices building in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – An independent third-party investigation requested by Laramie County School District 1 found complaints against former Superintendent Margaret Crespo to be unsubstantiated.

The school district hired outside investigator Amanda Esch to look into multiple written complaints received by the district beginning in May. Esch interviewed 15 witnesses, including the complainant and Crespo, and reviewed numerous documents and records.

