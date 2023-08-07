CHEYENNE – An independent third-party investigation requested by Laramie County School District 1 found complaints against former Superintendent Margaret Crespo to be unsubstantiated.
The school district hired outside investigator Amanda Esch to look into multiple written complaints received by the district beginning in May. Esch interviewed 15 witnesses, including the complainant and Crespo, and reviewed numerous documents and records.
“Ms. Esch recently concluded her investigation,” attorney Scott Kopticke from the Powell law firm of Copenhaver, Kitchen and Kolpitcke, LLC told Crespo in a letter dated July 28, which the former superintendent provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. “Based on the evidence from the investigation, she could not substantiate the complainant’s claims of sex discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation. She did not find any evidence to support claims of violations of state law or school district policies.”
The former superintendent was told the board had received multiple complaints alleging she “engaged in conduct which violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
“The complaints alleged that you discriminated against men on the basis of sex; that you created a hostile work environment and retaliated against certain employees. The complaints also alleged that your conduct violated state laws regarding the reporting of students who were dropped. Finally, there were allegations that you violated school district policies,” according to the letter from Kolpitcke.
A nine-page written complaint from former Johnson Junior High School Principal Brian Cox was sent to LCSD1 trustees at the end of June, which matched allegations explained by the attorney in the letter to Crespo. Cox also brought forward concerns regarding harassment, unprofessional behavior and a hostile work environment by Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley, Director of School Leadership Eric Jackson and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vicki Thompson.
Cox said he left the school district because his experiences forced him and his family to transition away in order to protect themselves. He informed LCSD1 of his intention to resign in January, and planned to stay on until the end of the school year with his wife, who was a teacher in the district. Cox said he was allegedly removed from his position early before going to Wisconsin due to his pushback against the administration.
He told the WTE last week that he was aware of an investigation into Crespo for a hostile work environment, but was never given the results of it.
Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that LCSD1 attorney Amy Pauli was not utilized to make sure the investigation was done entirely independently and followed district protocol.
However, she said she was happy the truth came out that these complaints were unsubstantiated following a comprehensive evaluation. As the child of Cuban exiles, Crespo said it was instilled in her that all you have is your integrity and honesty, and those are the most important values to her.
She said her goal every single day during her two years as head of the state's largest K-12 district was to make sure faculty and staff had the opportunity to do the best job they could. She also said she hired the best people for each position based on a clear protocol and system that had been developed.
LCSD1 trustees unanimously accepted a resignation letter from Crespo on Friday, seven days after the complaints against her were cleared. She was thanked by the district for her work over the past two years, and Trustees Chairman Tim Bolin said in a prepared statement that they appreciated everything she had done to implement the new strategic plan, and her commitment to students and staff.
No reason for her departure was given, and Crespo said in a letter to the district that it was time for a new chapter. She added in an interview with the WTE on Monday that she has been committed to the district and did the work that needed to be done.
“Timing is everything,” she said. “And those are really personal reasons as to why I made that decision. I’m here to do the work for the kids.”
When asked about the investigation results and Crespo’s reasons for leaving, LCSD1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast and Trustee Chairman Bolin both told the WTE on Monday that the district does not comment on personnel matters.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is obtained.
