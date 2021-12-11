OXFORD, Ohio – Cheyenne resident River Mizell has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community.

This month, Mizell concluded her master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master's in 2019, Mizell has taken courses on the web from Miami University, while also participating in on-site and field studies at Denver Zoo and conducting projects that have made a difference in the Cheyenne area.

Throughout her time in the AIP, Mizell developed a Master Plan – a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of her master's courses, Mizell designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, "The Burden of Self-Advocacy While Action Taking | Using Inquiry to Make Project Dragonfly Open to the Disabled Community," presented in a Capstone course.

Mizell works as a scuba instructor.

The AIP master's degree is a web-based master's degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Jacksonville, New York, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis. More information about the AIP is located at https://projectdragonfly.miamioh.edu/advanced-inquiry-program/.

Miami University's Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio.

