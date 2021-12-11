...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Conservation leader River Mizell finishes master's studies
OXFORD, Ohio – Cheyenne resident River Mizell has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community.
This month, Mizell concluded her master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.
Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master's in 2019, Mizell has taken courses on the web from Miami University, while also participating in on-site and field studies at Denver Zoo and conducting projects that have made a difference in the Cheyenne area.
Throughout her time in the AIP, Mizell developed a Master Plan – a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of her master's courses, Mizell designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, "The Burden of Self-Advocacy While Action Taking | Using Inquiry to Make Project Dragonfly Open to the Disabled Community," presented in a Capstone course.
Mizell works as a scuba instructor.
The AIP master's degree is a web-based master's degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Jacksonville, New York, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis. More information about the AIP is located at https://projectdragonfly.miamioh.edu/advanced-inquiry-program/.
Miami University's Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio.