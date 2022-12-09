CHEYENNE – A Laramie County District Court judge has denied the state’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s K-12 school finance lawsuit, but claims for punitive damages and attorney’s fees to discourage future Legislature underfunding were dismissed.

This doesn’t mean relief can’t be granted, such as an external cost adjustment and “review of the components of a quality education and updating the funding model and its funding level to reflect actual, current costs, as well as to provide funding for any innovations or changes in the nature of what constitutes a quality education.”


