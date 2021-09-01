CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College COVID-19 numbers remained low as students returned back to in-person classes on Aug. 25. There are currently six active cases with campus exposure, but only three of those students and faculty tested positive after the first week.
More than 250 students were tested as a requirement to return to campus and live in the residence halls. Out of those students ready to move onto campus, two tested positive from exposure in their hometowns.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said in comparison to last fall, the current semester started off much smoother. Even with a few cases on campus, he said he felt like there was a better sense of preparation by faculty on how to handle COVID exposures.
“It’s also a good reminder,” he said, “that we’re going to be navigating this issue for the duration of the year.”
Students who contract the virus on campus have the option of living in a quarantine facility or, with the monitoring of county health officials, return to their home.
LCCC administrators said the safety of their community is what’s most important, and although they haven’t put a firm mask requirement in place on campus, they are encouraging other prevention methods to mitigate the spread of COVID.
In the future, if LCCC needs to require masks on campus, members of the administration said it would be due to the fact that administrators are unable to provide basic services for the student — not necessarily based on a number.
For the months of August and September, Schaffer put forward the “Mask Up for a Month” initiative, which asks students and faculty to be responsible for wearing masks at the appropriate time. Dean of Students James Miller also said all students living on campus were required to get tested, or show proof of a negative test result, five days prior to move-in.
Free on-campus testing and vaccine clinics through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department have been provided to students, faculty and their families. The first vaccine clinic through LCCC was hosted last month, and another is taking place Sept. 10.
Miller said the campus is still facing challenges, just like its partners in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2, but it’s easier to focus on non-mask preventative measures due to the student population being eligible for the vaccine.
Vaccination is Schaffer’s highest priority for students and faculty, because he said he believes the only way to end the pandemic is by having a majority of the population vaccinated. He understands it’s a personal choice, but pushing incentives and providing as many opportunities for vaccination is the school’s focus.
“Honestly, I’ve been very happy with seeing how students, community members and staff have been complying,” he said.
Students said they were also happy, not only with the college’s focus on campus safety this semester, but to be back in the classrooms.
Sophomore Ainsley Basich said most of the people in her classes and her teachers have participated in the mask-up initiative. Even with the recent cases, she said she felt safe, and the situation was under control.
For her, being in person and on campus is the best part of the experience. She wears a mask in order to enjoy that ability, especially after spending her freshman year of college sitting in the dorms in isolation for most of time during the 2020-21 school year.
“I am more of an in-person kind of learner,” she said, “so over Zoom, it was really hard last year.”
Shelby Veenstra, another sophomore on campus, shares the same sentiments as Basich.
Veenstra wanted to be back for in-person learning, and said an example has been set by the administration to show students that it’s not a big deal to wear masks, and they’re in the best interest of the campus population.
“It’s just been nice to get back into the in-person classes,” she said.