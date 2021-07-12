CHEYENNE – Although Margaret Crespo officially took over as superintendent of Laramie County School District 1 earlier this month, it was Monday night when she presented her 100-day plan to the Board of Trustees and the public for the first time.
“We want to make sure that we’re connecting with our schools, our students, our staff, our parents and, of course, there will be developing connections ... just by asking questions,” Crespo told the board during its Monday night meeting.
She especially wants to focus on asking what the community feels are LCSD1’s points of pride and what differences they would like to see in the district within the next few years.
This would help create an internal and external awareness about what is happening in the district.
“I want to make sure our stakeholders are feeling engaged, that they connect with me, that the departments and the schools and the community can also connect with me,” Crespo said.
She said she intends to provide updates about what is happening in the district to the board and stakeholders every 30 days, with the first one planned for August.
In a letter she penned to the LCSD1 community that was posted to the district’s website Monday, Crespo noted she would have a student-focused strategic direction for the district and that it was the responsibility of adults in the district to ensure every child in the community has an equitable shot at a great future.
“To do that, we need partners throughout the community, including business and civic leaders, faith leaders, educators, parents and public officials to commit to working together and keeping students in the forefront,” she wrote. “I commit to you that as long as I am superintendent, I will communicate directly, transparently and regularly with all of you.”
While acknowledging that task won’t be easy, Crespo said she intends to convene a number of community meetings in the weeks to come to find out what is important to the community and district families. These meetings will take the form of both town hall meetings and more informal gatherings, such as coffee and breakfast.
“While I grew up on the East Coast and started my career three decades ago in northern New Jersey, the Mountain West has been my home for over a decade, and I could not imagine living or working anywhere else ever again,” she wrote. “Thank you in advance for your support, your partnership and your prayers as I set out on this journey. Working together, I am certain that Cheyenne’s kids will get an education that sets them on a path to thrive.”
She also intends to visit all of the district’s schools in her first 100 days, which will be tracked on her superintendent page on the LCSD1 website. More information about her community meetings will also be posted to the LCSD1 website, laramie1.org, so Crespo encouraged community members to keep an eye on it for updates.
Crespo was chosen as the replacement for former Superintendent Boyd Brown, who resigned from the position due to health reasons, in March. She previously served as the southwest area superintendent for Boulder Valley School District in Colorado.
She has signed a two-year contract with the district and will be paid $189,000 per year.