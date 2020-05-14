CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees spent more than an hour discussing how its schools are financed and how the district’s three triads are drawn at a virtual community meeting Wednesday night.
The two-hour meeting was part of the board’s response to previously aired community concerns about inequities in Cheyenne’s public schools, which has included scrutiny of the district’s allocation of resources, hiring practices and bullying policies.
Many of those are timeless criticisms that community members spoke out about again at Wednesday’s meeting. But the board’s recent dismissal of a proposal to elect some board members by residence area has reenergized underlying equity concerns.
Those in favor of converting three of the seven at-large board seats – which represent the full district – into residence area zones – which would represent each of the city’s triads – say the plan would create a more equitable school board, that more accurately represent the geographic, economic and racial diversity of Cheyenne. Right now, none of the all-white board members live in the south triad.
Instead of putting the proposal, which would go into effect in 2022, out for a 45-day public review and eventual final vote, the board pulled it and has vowed to study equity issues instead. Last Monday, board members met for a work session on the consequences of passing the proposal and agreed on the need for further public input.
However, at Wednesday’s meeting, both Chairwoman Marguerite Herman and Superintendent Boyd Brown made it clear that the residence-area school board election issue would not be a part of the discussion.
“If the board chooses to have meetings regarding residence areas, it will be at a future date,” Herman said at the start of the meeting, which consisted of presentations on per-pupil spending, legislative appropriations and Title I funding.
Gabriel Pina, a parent of students in the south triad and a former school board candidate, used the last few minutes of the meeting to tell the board that the meeting’s focus on data and widely known school finance information disappointed him. He would have rather heard a discussion about representation.
“The whole point was having representation on the school board,” Pina said. “I feel like today was a good fluff piece about how all triads are created equal and (the board) doesn’t (favor) one over the other. We understand that.”
“The whole concept of wanting to have representation on the board for each triad, I think we missed that today. There are other entities that have (zoned) representation – like our State Board of Education, like our City Council. Those would have been good to hear about at today’s meeting.”
Pina’s questions about the meeting’s purpose were echoed by Hannah Roberts Villnave, who identified herself during the public comment period as a former educator and community member.
“I’m hearing a lot about the inputs into the district’s work with students.” Roberts Villnave said.
“I’m hearing a lot about how we draw triad boundaries, per-pupil spending, buildings and facilities,” Roberts Villnave said. “But I feel like I haven’t heard a lot about how this board sees the outcomes in terms of equity.”
She reminded the board of the disparate graduation rates within the district that another community member cited earlier in the public comment period.
In LCSD1, the proportion of white graduates has been at least 11 percentage points higher than Hispanic graduates since at least 2010, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Education. In 2018, the proportion of white graduates to black graduates was lower than in the past, with a difference of 5.2 percentage points between them.
“Are the things we’re doing as a district producing the results we’re looking for?” Roberts Villnave asked. “If we don’t answer these other questions – like is that per-pupil spending producing equitable outcomes – then I feel like we’re missing a whole half of the conversation.”
Brown, who fielded questions along with some board members, said that talking about “outcomes are exactly where we want to be,” and that the district wants to prepare students “for whatever path they choose moving forward,” whether it’s college, work or military service. But he didn’t offer specifics on how the district is working to close the well-established racial and socioeconomic gaps borne out in graduation numbers.
Carla Gregorio, a former educator in the district and supporter of the residence-area board policy change, said when it comes to achieving equitable outcomes, splitting resources evenly between each triad doesn’t necessarily equate to fairness.
“South High School probably needs something done differently,” said Gregorio, who noted South’s historically lower graduation rates than those at the other two high schools. “If we know that, then why aren’t there more graduation coaches at Johnson Junior High and South?”
At the close of the meeting, Brown said that while there are no concrete dates right now, he and the board would consider the need for future meetings on broader equity issues, as well as the residence-area school board election proposal.