...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Cyber-in-a-Box School Video Challenge showcases student creativity and research
LARAMIE – On April 20, the CyberWyoming Alliance and the Wyoming State Library hosted the Cyber-In-A-Box School Video Challenge virtual premiere, showcasing creative videos written, produced and filmed by participating school and club teams across Wyoming.
Sponsored by Microsoft and ISI Wyoming, the challenge invited school and club teams to create a humorous cyber safety video or demystify a technology topic, like blockchain. Each team received T-shirts and $100 to purchase supplies.
Schools from throughout the state submitted videos for the challenge. The premiere featured all the videos submitted, highlighting the innovative ideas and creativity that the students brought to the table.
While the judges were impressed with the quality and diversity of the submissions, one video stood out. Laramie High School's video, "Gaming Safely," was the most chilling, and the judges believed it should be a public service announcement. Despite being one of the shortest videos, it conveyed a powerful message.
Following the virtual premiere, Laramie County Library hosted a local premiere for the four participating Cheyenne teams in the Cyber-In-A-Box School Video Challenge on April 27.