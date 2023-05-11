LARAMIE – On April 20, the CyberWyoming Alliance and the Wyoming State Library hosted the Cyber-In-A-Box School Video Challenge virtual premiere, showcasing creative videos written, produced and filmed by participating school and club teams across Wyoming.

Sponsored by Microsoft and ISI Wyoming, the challenge invited school and club teams to create a humorous cyber safety video or demystify a technology topic, like blockchain. Each team received T-shirts and $100 to purchase supplies.

