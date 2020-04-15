DENVER – The Daniels Fund has awarded a total of $100,000 in Boundless Opportunity Scholarship grant funds to the University of Wyoming and Gillette College.
These partnering schools will use the funds to award Boundless Opportunity Scholarships to nontraditional students who are motivated to create a better life for themselves and their families, and who demonstrate the need for financial assistance.
Qualifying “nontraditional” student populations include: adults entering or returning to college, GED recipients, veterans entering or returning to college, former foster care youth and former juvenile justice youth. Each school selects specific populations for which they provide scholarships.
A full list of schools and the populations they award can be found at DanielsFund.org/Boundless. Each year, funding for Boundless Opportunity Scholarships is awarded to schools for two-year cycles, so scholarships are also available at Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Laramie County Community College and Sheridan College, which received funding in 2019.
The name of the program comes from a quote by founder Bill Daniels, who once stated, “America remains the greatest nation on Earth, where boundless opportunities still exist for each and every one of us.”
Since 2003, Daniels Fund has granted a total of $19.4 million in Boundless Opportunity Scholarship funding, which has been awarded to more than 6,800 nontraditional students through colleges in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.