CHEYENNE – Jane Dausman-Lessenger was recognized at Monday's Board of Trustees meeting as Laramie County School District 1’s Educational Support Person of the Year.
Dausman-Lessenger has been employed with LCSD1 since 2008 as an administrative assistant for the elementary and secondary math, science and computer science and world language arts departments.
“Jane consistently goes above and beyond in her work with students, staff and the community,” said LCSD1 Secondary Math Coordinator Amy Kassel. “For over 14 years, Jane has dedicated time and effort to coordinating many district initiatives, including science fair, robotics, State Math Contest and World Language Day.”
According to South High Assistant Principal Kristen Siegel, Dausman-Lessenger is professional, takes initiative, and goes out of her way to work with schools and teachers on new course materials.
“I was surprised to be presented with the award,” Dausman-Lessenger said. “I am very honored, humbled and proud to receive it.”
In addition to her duties at LCSD1, through the years, Dausman-Lessenger has worked as a sales associate at Pier 1 Imports, an administrative clerk for the U.S. Census Bureau, malt beverage cash clerk for Cheyenne Frontier Days and as a congregational relief secretary for her church.
“Jane is always willing to help with any needs that arise," Kassel said. "She is knowledgeable, works well with others, and strives to make every event the best for our LCSD1 students and staff.”
Prior to joining the school district, she worked as a loan service representative for Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union and as a loan servicing supervisor at Security First Bank.
“It is my pleasure to work on the tasks that I am asked to complete,” Dausman-Lessenger said. “Everything I do supports a student in one form or another.”