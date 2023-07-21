CHEYENNE – With the cancellation of the July meeting of the School Facilities Commission, a vote on the demolition of Arp Elementary has been further delayed.
This is the first stage in the Laramie County School District 1 South triad facilities plan, after the district announced students and faculty will move out of Arp and into the Eastridge Elementary swing space this fall. District officials said the move was imminent and there were “emergent circumstances” in May, as the building's infrastructure was failing, neighboring construction has displaced wildlife onto school grounds and the school building on Reiner Court exceeded 150% of student capacity.
Capacity concerns were recognized following the release of the latest capacity and condition schedules based on a state Facility Conditions Assessment concluded in April. Arp Elementary was deemed at the top of the capacity schedule to receive funding allocated by the Wyoming Legislature during the most recent session “to address any construction remedies identified from the studies for school buildings with a projected capacity exceeding 100%.”
Although LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo wrote to the State Construction Department School Facilities Division at the beginning of the summer explaining the conditions and capacity concerns, no action was taken by commission members. State Construction Department officials made the recommendation not to advance the request and stated it was due to a lack of public hearing in LCSD1, as required by statute, and “the department lacks sufficient information to determine whether they find that the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in public interest.”
But Crespo said a meeting was held May 1, and meeting minutes revealed the LCSD1 Board of Trustees determined the more than six-decade-old building needed to “be demolished to make way for a new elementary school as set forth in the WCD/State Construction Department School District Facility Plan.”
The long-range facility plan was established between the district and the state in 2002. It addressed not only Arp Elementary but took a multi-tiered approach to the South triad and its elementary schools. LCSD1 presented the demolition or disposal of six older, smaller schools and plans to build a new grades 5-6 school and two K-4 schools.
LCSD1 Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp said one of the benefits of the plan is that it would save the state significant dollars by decreasing the operational costs at an estimated $900,000 per year through the K-12 funding model. There were other arguments, such as increasing the lifespan of other schools, reducing capacity in the South triad overall and resolving condition concerns in six buildings, as well as reducing the major maintenance burden.
These are the same points they will make at the next scheduled meeting, as Knapp told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the district will come back to the commission with the same plan. He said they have made this same request for a year now, and it’s the best option for LCSD1.
“I believe that we’ve followed the process, and I believe that the plan has been presented now for over a year, and everyone has agreed that it’s a very good plan,” he said. “It’s in the best interest of not only (LCSD1), but the state themselves.”
Knapp said he was concerned by the commission’s decision to take no action, as well as a further delay of the July meeting. The more time that passes without approval for the demolition, the higher costs are likely to be. Even a regularly scheduled process for school construction takes a minimum of three years, and students have already been moved out of Arp Elementary into a temporary facility.
“We’re hoping there’s some movement on it soon,” he said.
The School Facilities Commission canceled the meeting scheduled this week to “allow for ample time for the commission to receive and consider any suggestions regarding the rules prior to initiating the rulemaking process,” but the next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 1. The press release stated a meeting in the interim is presently under discussion, and if there is a request to be on the July agenda, then the secretary of the SFC would follow up.
“The Commission has not officially noticed a meeting other than the November meeting at this point,” SFC Secretary Valerie Hughes told the WTE in an email. “Should the Commission do so, it will be called and noticed in accordance with statutory requirements.”
Knapp said his understanding of the reason for the commission moving the meeting was responding to requests from the Wyoming Legislature after disagreement between school districts, lawmakers and the State Construction Department on emergency rule changes and the results of the State Facility Assessment.
He stood by the concerns lawmakers expressed at the Select Committee on School Facilities meeting at the end of June, just three weeks after the SFC meeting where LCSD1 was denied funding.
“I agree 100% that the emergency rules they were going to adopt or not were not very adequate,” Knapp said. “And I think the new assessment creates a lot more questions than it solves.”
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, is the co-chair of the select committee, and he was frustrated with the lack of communication between the executive and legislative branches. He said the emergency rules were meant to address the changes they made in statute, but he said they went further than what they’re traditionally used for.
Brown said he also felt power was being taken away from local governing bodies to make the decisions best for their stakeholders.
“That's my biggest issue,” he told the WTE. “That is what the full rulemaking process is to be used for. And this is a massive change in the rules for how schools are scored, how they are identified, how schools will be prioritized, and how the Legislature will be receiving the recommendations from the executive branch on how we should fund schools in the future. And these rules can be in place for 100 days. That's a long time for them to be in place.”
Past the emergency rules, the commission faced backlash for its decision to delay the demolition of Arp Elementary, as well.
“I'm really disappointed in the State Construction Department for placing their recommendation to do nothing,” he said. “And the recommendation was based off of what I would believe to be incorrect information given to the commission. The commission was told that there were no public meetings held for the community to be involved in this process, and that is a blatant lie. There were two meetings that were held. And I have proof of those meetings.”
He said he understood there was frustration that the district's board approved the demolition and moved students out of Arp Elementary in advance of the commission’s decision, but he said it was an emergency. He said LCSD1 officials tried their best to make it work, but the major health concerns were too large to ignore.
“It's a waste of resources, a waste of time, and all it's going to do is cost the state more money now because the cost of everything is continuing to rise,” he added. “We could have moved on this process and started the process of demolishing the school now and worried about the rest of the process later. But we could have saved ourselves hundreds of thousands of dollars by getting the commission to grant that process and move forward. We all know it's inevitable.”
With the 2024 budget session coming up, Rep. Brown is also concerned that if the commission waits until November to approve the demolition – or doesn’t at all – there will be no way to get a proper request to the Joint Appropriations Committee come December. He is responsible as the co-chair to present the funding deemed necessary by the state department and commission to the JAC and defend it, but funds could go unsecured for LCSD1 and the South triad plan in the next biennium if the first demolition has yet to be approved.
“We are going to have a little bit extra money again this coming year,” he said. “And I'd like to see us use some of that money to build some schools. And I think there's a lot of people around the state that agree with that sentiment.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters