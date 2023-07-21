CHEYENNE – With the cancellation of the July meeting of the School Facilities Commission, a vote on the demolition of Arp Elementary has been further delayed.

This is the first stage in the Laramie County School District 1 South triad facilities plan, after the district announced students and faculty will move out of Arp and into the Eastridge Elementary swing space this fall. District officials said the move was imminent and there were “emergent circumstances” in May, as the building's infrastructure was failing, neighboring construction has displaced wildlife onto school grounds and the school building on Reiner Court exceeded 150% of student capacity.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

