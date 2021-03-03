CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, March 2, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality announced that the agency is accepting applications for lead testing in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.
Through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant program, this voluntary effort provides water testing resources at Wyoming schools and child care facilities.
Gov. Mark Gordon directed DEQ to pursue this funding opportunity in February of 2019.
“DEQ is encouraged by this funding to analyze drinking water serving these populations,” Colin McKee, industrial siting administrator, said in a news release. “The agency’s goal is to identify and reduce any elevated lead levels with available resources.”
According to McKee, the public schools will work through their respective school districts to apply for this funding, and child care facilities will be able to apply directly through the agency website.
With only a certain amount of funding available, these resources will be prioritized to school and child care facilities in underserved and low-income communities, as well as older facilities (pre-1988), and will also be directed toward facilities serving younger children.
Wyoming school districts and child care facilities can apply for this program by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y9akr3hu.