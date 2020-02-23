Laramie County School District 1 has opened a 45-day review and public comment period for the following textbooks:
English as a second language texts
The Laramie County School District 1 English as a Second Language (ESL) Department is conducting an adoption for elementary-level ESL materials. Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective materials.
The materials are available to the public for a 45-day review and receipt of public comments.
This will be held weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2, in Room 214, in the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave.
For more information, contact ESL Facilitator Alicia Goehring at 307-771-2170.
Math texts
The Laramie County School District 1 Mathematics Department is conducting a secondary level textbook adoption of the following courses: Algebra 1, Algebra 2 and Geometry. Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective textbooks.
The textbooks are available to the public for a 45-day review and receipt of public comments.
This will be held weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2, in the Mathematics Department office, Room 352, in the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave.
For more information, contact Mathematics Coordinator Amy Kassel at 307-771-2454.
World language texts
Laramie County School District 1 World Language Department is conducting a secondary level textbook adoption for French. Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective textbooks.
The textbooks are available for 45-day review and receipt of public comments. This will be held weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2, in the World Language Department office, Room 352, in the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave.
For more information, contact World Language Coordinator Mary Brummond at 307-771-2175.
All textbooks listed above are also available for review from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.