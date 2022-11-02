Cheyenne Central High School student Kinsale Day, 16, participates in the information speaking semifinal during the regional speech and debate tournament Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cheyenne's East High. Students from 28 schools across Wyoming, Colorado, Florida and Georgia traveled to Cheyenne to compete in the two-day tournament. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School and the Central High School speech and debate teams kicked off the 2022-23 season Saturday with the annual "East Novice Tournament."
East High novices represented their team with excitement and excellence, according to their head coach of speech and debate, Mark Viney. He said the team will compete at the "Tiger Classic" in Rock Springs next week.
"A 'novice' is a brand-new student to the activity, and it takes hard work, focus and courage to compete in a public speaking tournament for the first time," he said in his announcement of students who won awards.
East High
Jazlyn Matthews took home second place in the Humor category, as well as Point of Information. Ellie Kerschner won second place for Oratory.
Taylor Turpin won second place in Poetry, and Madelyn Artery won third place. Artery also won first place in the Drama category, and the Duo debate with Kenzie Wilson.
Ash Beasley came in first place for the Extemporaneous debate, and Ella Golwitzer came in third. Sierra Schildmeier won first place for the Informative category, and Genesa Villegas won second.
In the Congress debate, Natalyia Kopack took home second. Sam Evert won third. Kopack also won second place in the Lincoln-Douglas debate. William Opp achieved third place in the Drama category.
Samantha Jordan won first place in POI. Adam Pierson and Vanessa Burnley won first place in the Policy debate, and Uriah Graham and Wyatt Wilson won second.
Central High
Central High Director of Forensics Andy Dennis said the event hosted by East was a great start for the team, and congratulated his competitors on a job well done. He said varsity team members will travel to Loveland next weekend for their first tournament of the year.
Isballe Conwelll was awarded second place in Drama, as well as first in Oratory. Addison Bean took home first place in the Poetry category. Zoya Khan won second place for Extemp Speaking.
Meredith Paul came in third for the Oratory debate, and Axie Elsasser was awarded third place for Informative.
Adelynn Marcy took home first place in the Congressional debate, as well as the Public Forum debate with Marlo Ellis. Zoya Khan won first place in the Lincoln-Douglas debate. Tyler Anderson and Rylei Maher were awarded first place for Public Forum.