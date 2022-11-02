Kinsale Day

Cheyenne Central High School student Kinsale Day, 16, participates in the information speaking semifinal during the regional speech and debate tournament Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cheyenne's East High. Students from 28 schools across Wyoming, Colorado, Florida and Georgia traveled to Cheyenne to compete in the two-day tournament. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School and the Central High School speech and debate teams kicked off the 2022-23 season Saturday with the annual "East Novice Tournament." 

East High novices represented their team with excitement and excellence, according to their head coach of speech and debate, Mark Viney. He said the team will compete at the "Tiger Classic" in Rock Springs next week. 


