CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's East and South High School speech and debate teams both took home awards from the Green River Speech Tournament last weekend.
East High
Marcus Viney, who is head coach of the East High speech and debate team, said his team had an outstanding win at the Green River tournament. East won first in the 4A sweepstakes, among 12 other teams around the state.
"East competitors represented the school, district and city with professionalism and excellence for the fifth weekend in a row," Viney said in a statement. "Speech and debate is an activity that elevates student voices and provides a platform for competitors to speak up about what motivates and inspires them."
He said the team will compete at two more tournaments before hosting the largest tournament in the region, the annual Cheyenne East Holiday Classic.
This past weekend, Kaylee Fisbeck took home second place in Novice Humor. Ben Woolsey finished third in Varsity Humor.
Ellie Kerschner won first place in Novice Oratory, Perseus Fitzgerald took home second and Kenzie Wilson finished third. In Varsity Oratory, Martin Mata was awarded first place. Dani Schulz took home second, and Oakley Simons received third place.
Taylor Turpin was awarded first place in Novice Poetry. Rachel West won first place in Varsity Poetry, David Ro received second and Schulz finished third.
In Novice Extemp, Ella Golwitzer was recognized for third place. Camila Rivera took home first place in Varsity Extemp.
East High students won all top three places in both Novice Informative and Varsity Informative. Sierra Schildmeier won first place in the novice category, JoJo Robertson took home second and Babe Abe got third place. In Varsity Informative, Ella Goodman was first, Solomon Henderson was second, and Rosie Zubrod finished third.
Jacob Schwartz was in second place for the Congress Debate.
In Novice Drama, Mary Wallace received second place. Schulz won first place in Varsity Drama, and Alyvia Hardy took home second.
Kenzie Wilson and Austin LaVanway were recognized for third place in Novice Duo. Clara and Ellie Kerschner won first place in Varsity Duo, and Chloe Fitzgerald and Cristina Welch were in second place.
Emma Whitaker was awarded first place in Novice POI, and Anya Neeley received second. Schulz won first place in Varsity POI, Rachel West took home second, and Ro finished third.
Natalyia Kopack achieved first place in the Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate, and Heath Johnson took third. Zubrod won first place in the Varsity tournament category, and Deacon Steiner received third.
Kaelyn Ronnau and Golwitzer finished third in Novice Public Forum, as did Rivera and Patrick Coggin in the Varsity Public Forum event.
Vanessa Burnley and Adam Pierson won first place in Novice Policy. Uriah Graham and Wyatt Wilson were recognized for third place.
South High
South High speech and debate coach Tyler Will said students and coaches were honored to compete in Green River this weekend for the first time.
"Green River is a historic program, and our students rose to the occasion and surroundings with strong performances across all events, with many semifinalists and finalists," he said in a statement.
Will said they were especially pleased to have won the team's first sweepstakes award of the season, with third place among 4A schools. The award represents the strength of the whole team, and requires all students to contribute with points and wins in their individual events.
Morgan Woytenko took second place in the Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Jack Artery finished third in the Congressional Debate. In the Public Forum Debate, Caleb Greenlee and Jaden Roadifer finished in third place.