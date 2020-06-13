CHEYENNE – When she moves on to college next year, Patricia Akpi hopes people in Cheyenne will start seeing her for her authentic self.
“I love to sing. I love to dance. And I love cooking – experimenting with new recipes is one of my favorite things to do,” said Akpi, who is one of the 327 seniors who graduated from East High School on Saturday. She moved to Cheyenne from Ghana a little over a year ago to be closer to family members who were already living here.
Transferring schools in the middle of high school can be a trying time for any student. The language barrier and culture shock Akpi experienced on top of that made her senior year particularly challenging.
“I had no friends and no one to talk to at lunch because no one came to sit by me,” she said, wondering if it was the other languages she speaks or her West African culture that kept the other students away. She had dozens of friends at the boarding school she attended in Ghana, but at East, she said she “kept everything to myself,” and waited until she got home to write about her feelings.
Akpi found comfort in her English as a second language classes, and would often go sit in her teacher Jeff Cudney’s classroom during those painfully lonely lunch periods.
“She’s a great student with a great work ethic,” Cudney said about Akpi, who speaks two other languages – Twi and Ewe – in addition to English. He described his student as a kind and caring young adult who is “still trying to come out of her shell.”
Akpi said that her English language classes have been the bright spot of her time at East.
“I learned a lot through English about American culture. Our cultures are very different,” she said, expressing deep gratitude for the teachers at East who have helped her acclimate to American customs.
Even still, Akpi says that “sometimes I feel like I’m out of the box.” She’s trying to speak her classmates’ language, she said. “I only wish they would try to speak mine.”
Several months ago, Akpi landed a part-time job at Wendy’s.
She’s maintained respectable grades while working, and for her, it’s created a new place to make friends. Her co-workers, Akpi said, are much more interested in her cultural heritage and multilingual abilities than her classmates were. Some of them are already trying to learn Twi and Ewe.
The past school year has taught Akpi all about persevering through uncomfortable and unexpected situations.
That’s why, when COVID-19 shut down the schools this spring and threatened an in-person graduation ceremony, Akpi – who is planning to attend Laramie County Community College this fall to study nursing – wasn’t all that concerned.
“I’ve learned that things are not always going to go your way.”