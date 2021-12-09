...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
East High debate team places in competition against South High
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East High's speech and debate team competed and placed at the Central High School “Heart of the Rockies” tournament last weekend.
East took first place in 4A Sweepstakes, and brought home an extensive number of individual awards.
Jacob Schwartz won first place in the Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate. Riley Chisholm won first place for Novice Informative, with Natasha Gracia winning third. In Novice Oratory, Clara Kerschner came in first, with Nico Kaus in third.
Raven King placed first in Novice POI. Zoe Anderson brought home first place in Novice Poetry. And in Novice Humor, Davian Roccaforte won third.
For the final novice debate, Chloe Fitzgerald won first in Novice Drama, and Chaisley Tinny came in third. Daisy Bentley and Sienna Gomez tied for first in the close-out for the Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate.
East High debate team members took home all three top awards in Varsity Congress. Hunter Crawford with first place, Deacon Steiner with second and Davin Ro was third.
In Varsity Informative, Ella Goodman came in first place, and Chisholm placed third.
Zcherina Villegas placed second in Varsity Oratory, following Mariah DeBono in third.
For Varsity POI, Rachel West won first place, and Dani Schulz won second place. Ro placed third. Crawford also won first in Varsity Policy, along with Grace Dahill. In Varsity Extemp, Matthew Lever came in third.
In all three categories of varsity poetry, humor and drama, East took all three awards home, as well. Schulz was first in Varsity Poetry, followed by Ben Woolsey in second and West in third. Schulz also won first place in Varsity Drama, Josh Thompson won second and West placed third.
For Varsity Humor, Thompson won first place. Schulz came in second and Woolsey third. Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn won first in Varsity Duo.
There was a separate asynchronous event for debaters.
Ella Goodman won first place in Asynchronous Informative. Villegas came in second in Asynchronous Oratory. Schulz came in first in Asynchronous POI, West came in second and White came in third.
In Asynchronous Poetry and Drama, Schulz also won first place. West won second place in poetry. White came in second in drama. Thompson took home first in Asynchronous Humor, Schulz placed second, and Woolsey placed third.
Simons and Wiederspahn won second in Asynchronous Duo.