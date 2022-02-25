CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's East High DECA students came away with awards from the State Career Development Conference, which was held Monday and Tuesday at the Red Lion Hotel in Cheyenne.

This two-day conference was full of competitive situations, such as role plays and project presentations with local business professionals.

East High students who took first place in their events were:

  • Alilyahnah Cruz and Ayana Bailey, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service
  • Julia Morales, Louisa Vilaplana and Murphie Dahill, Integrated Marketing Campaign Event
  • Grace Dahill, Franchise Business Plan
  • Sydney O’Brien, Hunter Onisto and Carter Hall, Sales Project
  • Abby Masters and Hailey Reisdorfer, Business Solution Project
  • Joci Davis and Zoey Lundin, Community Awareness Project
  • Madeline Ranalletti, Andrew Davis and Igraine Trammell, Business Operation Research
  • Sydney O’Brien, Marketing Communications Service
  • Ayana Bailey, Apparel Accessories Marketing
  • Vilizitie Branson, Retail Merchandising Service
  • Joci Davis and Brooklyn Terrell, Sports Entertainment Marketing Decision Making Team

Other placings included:

  • Abby Masters and Hailey Reisdorfer, second, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
  • Anthony Quick, second, Professional Selling
  • Brooklyn Terrell, second, Business Innovation Plan
  • Abby Masters, third, Principles of Marketing
  • Sydney O’Brien and Grace Dahill, third, Marketing Management Decision Making
  • Zoey Lundin, fourth, Hotel Lodging Management
  • Brooklyn Terrell, fourth, Sports and Entertainment Marketing
  • Grace Dahill, fourth, Business Service Marketing
  • Alilyahnah Cruz and Ayana Bailey, fourth, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
  • Katie Lyon, fourth, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
  • Makenna Tucker and Zoey Lundin, fourth, Entrepreneur Team Decision Making

