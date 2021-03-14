CHEYENNE – East High students recently competed at the DECA State Competition in Casper.
First-place awards went to: McCoy Bush, Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Sydney O’Brien, Marketing Communications Service; Zoey Lundin, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism; Sydney O’Brien and Gracie Dahill, Marketing Management Team Decision Making Event; Carter Hall, Integrated Marketing Campaign Event; and Makenna Tucker, Kendall Moyte and Grace Dahill, Project Management Community Giving Project.
Other award winners included: Hunter Onisto, Bailey Earley and Alissa Velasquez, second, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service; Ryan Rodriguez and Sid Cashin, second, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Event; Emma Brekhus, third, Human Resources Management; Sid Cashin, third, Business Services Marketing; Andy Lundin and Mary Palmer, fourth, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making Event; Taylor Pafford, fourth, Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Grace Dahill, fourth, Retail Merchandising Services; and Kendall Moyte and Emma Brekhus, fourth, Business Law Team Decision Making.