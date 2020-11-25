CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team earned top awards from two virtual tournaments last weekend.

At the Casper College “T-Bird Classic” virtual tournament, East took first in 4A sweepstakes. Also, longtime East coach and Casper College alumnus Ashley Schulz was honored with the creation of an Individual Sweepstakes Award named after her, which East also won.

Individual student awards from both tournaments include:

Casper “T-Bird Classic”

Jonathan Christensen, third, Info

Savannah Christie, sixth, Oratory

Patrick Coggin, second, Novice Public Forum; first, PF Top Speaker

Nevaeh Corbin, second, Duo

Hunter Crawford, quarterfinals, Lincoln Douglas; third, LD Top Speaker

Grace Dahill, first, Policy (close-out)

Hannah Demoney, fifth, Duo

Sienna Gomez, fifth, Oratory; quarterfinals, Lincoln Douglas

Ella Goodman, fourth, Info

Adrian Graham, first, Policy (close-out); fifth, CX Top Speaker; third, Extemp

Alyvia Hardy, fifth, Humor; semifinals, Drama

Ava Kuczarski, sixth, Duo

Toby LaVanway, semifinals, Drama

Kenneth Lever, first, Policy (close-out); third, CX Top Speaker; fifth, Extemp

Alexa Mejia, first, Policy (close-out)

Sean O’Neill, fifth, Duo

Elisia Otto, third, Novice Lincoln Douglas; sixth, Poetry

Lexi Pritchard, fourth, CX Top Speaker

Camila Rivera, third, Lincoln Douglas; second, LD Top Speaker; semifinals, Extemp

Davin Ro, sixth, Drama

Jayden Roccaforte, first, Drama; first, Humor; first, Poetry; first, POI; first, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes

Dani Schulz, first, Duo; second, Drama; third, Poetry; second, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes

Ava Soule, semifinals, Poetry

Joshua Thompson, fourth, Humor; semifinals, Drama

Anika Veltkamp, third, POI; semifinals, Poetry

Zcherina Villegas, semifinals, Drama

Will Ward, seventh, Congress

Ariana Weidel, semifinals, Info

Rachel West, first, Duo; second, Poetry; sixth, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes

Kambrie White, second, POI; second, Duo; third, Drama; third, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes

Kenzie Woods, sixth, Duo

Benjamin Woolsey, third, Humor; semifinals, Poetry

Greeley “Castle Classic”:

Dani Schulz, second, Duo; third, Drama; fourth, Poetry

Rachel West, second, Duo; second, Poetry

