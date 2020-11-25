CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team earned top awards from two virtual tournaments last weekend.
At the Casper College “T-Bird Classic” virtual tournament, East took first in 4A sweepstakes. Also, longtime East coach and Casper College alumnus Ashley Schulz was honored with the creation of an Individual Sweepstakes Award named after her, which East also won.
Individual student awards from both tournaments include:
Casper “T-Bird Classic”
Jonathan Christensen, third, Info
Savannah Christie, sixth, Oratory
Patrick Coggin, second, Novice Public Forum; first, PF Top Speaker
Nevaeh Corbin, second, Duo
Hunter Crawford, quarterfinals, Lincoln Douglas; third, LD Top Speaker
Grace Dahill, first, Policy (close-out)
Hannah Demoney, fifth, Duo
Sienna Gomez, fifth, Oratory; quarterfinals, Lincoln Douglas
Ella Goodman, fourth, Info
Adrian Graham, first, Policy (close-out); fifth, CX Top Speaker; third, Extemp
Alyvia Hardy, fifth, Humor; semifinals, Drama
Ava Kuczarski, sixth, Duo
Toby LaVanway, semifinals, Drama
Kenneth Lever, first, Policy (close-out); third, CX Top Speaker; fifth, Extemp
Alexa Mejia, first, Policy (close-out)
Sean O’Neill, fifth, Duo
Elisia Otto, third, Novice Lincoln Douglas; sixth, Poetry
Lexi Pritchard, fourth, CX Top Speaker
Camila Rivera, third, Lincoln Douglas; second, LD Top Speaker; semifinals, Extemp
Davin Ro, sixth, Drama
Jayden Roccaforte, first, Drama; first, Humor; first, Poetry; first, POI; first, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes
Dani Schulz, first, Duo; second, Drama; third, Poetry; second, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes
Ava Soule, semifinals, Poetry
Joshua Thompson, fourth, Humor; semifinals, Drama
Anika Veltkamp, third, POI; semifinals, Poetry
Zcherina Villegas, semifinals, Drama
Will Ward, seventh, Congress
Ariana Weidel, semifinals, Info
Rachel West, first, Duo; second, Poetry; sixth, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes
Kambrie White, second, POI; second, Duo; third, Drama; third, “Ashley Schulz” Individual Sweepstakes
Kenzie Woods, sixth, Duo
Benjamin Woolsey, third, Humor; semifinals, Poetry
Greeley “Castle Classic”:
Dani Schulz, second, Duo; third, Drama; fourth, Poetry
Rachel West, second, Duo; second, Poetry