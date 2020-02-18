CHEYENNE – The speech and debate team at Cheyenne East High competed in Gillette this past Friday and Saturday.
Individual student awards include:
Parker Bachelder, sixth, Drama, and semifinals, Humor; Reyna Black, semifinals, Info; Marcus Burrell, first, Humor; Jonathan Christensen, first, Impromptu, and semifinals, Oratory; Neveah Corbin, second, Duo; Hunter Crawford, third, Congress; Mack Debono, semifinals, POI; Sienna Gomez, supers, Congress; Adrian Graham, first, Policy close-out, and third, Extemp; Kenneth Lever, first, Policy close-out; Aysia Marces, fifth, Info; Jonah Marces, semifinals, Humor; Saga McAllister, third in POI, third in Duo and third in Poetry; Alexa Mejia, first, Policy close-out; Suzette Mejia, semifinals, Oratory; Wyatt Olivas, third, Humor; Kelsey Potter, sixth, Info; Jayden Roccaforte, third in Duo, semifinals in Poetry and semifinals in Humor; Emma Rudell, second, Duo, and sixth, Poetry; Camila Salas-Salazar, semifinals, Poetry; Dani Schulz, third in Drama, semifinals in POI and semifinals in Poetry; Sierra Schwarting, fourth, Info; Mike Swidecki, first, Policy close-out; Will Ward, fourth, Congress; Rachel West, second in Poetry, fourth in POI and fifth in Duo; Kambrie White, fifth, Poetry; Gabby Wood, semifinals, POI; Genevieve Wood, fifth, Duo, and sixth, Congress; YuYu Yuan, fourth, Oratory.