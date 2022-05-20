Cheyenne East High School

A photo of Cheyenne East High School, taken via screenshot from the school's website on March 23, 2022.

CHEYENNE – East High School’s SkillsUSA has been named one of the 2022 national models of excellence for most outstanding program.

The program recognizes schools across the U.S. for integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. The program teaches students skills what employers seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving.

“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in SkillsUSA chapter achievement and community involvement,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs and schools.”

Along with East High, 23 other schools nationwide were recognized this year. In June, the chapters selected as models of excellence will be evaluated at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference for top honors.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus