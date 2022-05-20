...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A photo of Cheyenne East High School, taken via screenshot from the school's website on March 23, 2022.
CHEYENNE – East High School’s SkillsUSA has been named one of the 2022 national models of excellence for most outstanding program.
The program recognizes schools across the U.S. for integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. The program teaches students skills what employers seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving.
“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in SkillsUSA chapter achievement and community involvement,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs and schools.”
Along with East High, 23 other schools nationwide were recognized this year. In June, the chapters selected as models of excellence will be evaluated at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference for top honors.