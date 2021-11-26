CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East High School's speech and debate team placed at the Rock Springs "Tiger Classic" competition last weekend. The team took home first place in the 4A sweepstakes, and won a significant number of individual awards.
In the Novice Lincoln Douglas debate, Luke Hohn, Annabelle Olsen, Avery Mink and Jacob Schwartz tied for first in the close-out event. Chloe Fitzgerald won first place for the Novice Triple Threat Award, and Christina Welch won second. Deacon Steiner placed second in Novice Congress, followed by Schwartz in third. Emiliano Olmos won supers.
In Novice Oratory, Madison Vandenberg made it to semifinals. Clara Kerschner took second, Fitzgerald came in third and Emma Golden placed sixth. Zoe Anderson placed third in the Novice Poetry Debate, and Mari Gallardo placed fifth. For Novice Informative, Kayden Bates won third place. Kira Wiederspahn placed sixth, followed by Natasha Gracia in seventh. Welch made it to the semifinals in Novice Drama and won first place in Novice POI. Fitzgerald came in third in drama, and placed fourth in Novice Impromptu. The two team members also placed fourth in the Novice Duo debate. Martin Mata won second place in Novice Humor.
In the Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate, Sienna Gomez won first place and top speaker. Daisy Bentley placed third. Caius Krupp won top speaker in Varsity policy, and tied for first place in the close-out with Bradey Buckholz, Hunter Crawford and Tanner Dollinger. Krupp and Crawford also won supers in Varsity Congress, along with Kerri Cohick-Stoner. For the Varsity Triple Threat Award, Rachel West placed second, followed by Dani Schulz in fourth and Kambrie White in fifth. Jonathon Christensen, Sienna Gomez, Suzette Meija and Zcherina Villegas made it to the semifinals in Varsity Oratory. Mack DeBono won first, and Camila Rivera came in fifth place.
In Varsity Drama, Oakley Simons and Josh Thompson also made it to the semifinals. Schulz won first place, followed by West in third and White in sixth. White also participated in the semifinals in Varsity Improptu. Christensen won second place, DeBono came in fifth. Aliyah Muzquiz tied for second place with Rivera in Varsity Public Forum. Patrick Coggin, Dollinger and Matthew Lever made it semifinals in Varsity Extemp. Rivera placed fourth. Oakley Simons and Wiederspahn came in third place in Varsity Duo. Clayton Keasling and DeBono took home fourth.
Ella Goodman won first place in Varsity Informative, followed by Anika Veltkamp in fourth and Sierra Schwartzing in sixth. Solomon Henderson, Madison Kelly, Ariana Weidel, Genevieve Wood and Schulz were in the semifinals. West won second place in Varsity Poetry. Schulz placed fourth, Ava Soule placed sixth. Veltkamp and Trenton Good made it to the semifinals. West also won first in Varsity POI, with White following in second. Davin Ro won third. Schulz placed fourth, and Scharf went to the semifinals. Josh Thompson placed seventh in Varsity Humor.