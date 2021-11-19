CHEYENNE – East High School's speech and debate team competed in two tournaments this past weekend – one in Colorado and the other virtually for the Cheyenne South Novice Tournament.
Five competitors went to the Mile High Invitational in Denver, and according to East High coach Marcus Viney, "they dominated and took second place." He also paid tribute to the "powerful showing out" of the novices who competed in Cheyenne South Novice Tournament, as they took home the most awards at the meet.
At the Mile High meet, Ella Goodman won first place in the Informative debate.
Dani Schulz took home third in Humor, and second in Drama. Her peer Ben Woolsey made it to semifinals in Drama, as well, and Kambrie White placed third.
Rachel West won first place in Poetry and in POI. White also came in fourth in the same POI debate.
At the virtual South tournament, more than 20 awards were won by East students.
Rusie Zubrod won first in the Lincoln Douglas debate.
Jacob Schwartz won second place in Congress, followed by Zack Morrow in third. Chloe Fitzgerald was also a finalist in the category.
Zubrod also brought home first pace for the Informative debate. Kayden Bates won second, and Kira Wiederspahn placed fourth.
Tanner Dollinger won first in Policy and placed fourth in Extemp. Brayden Lyday achieved second place in Policy.
Fitzgerald achieved first place in Oratory, following Nico Klaus in second. Emma Golden placed third and Clara Kerschner came in fifth.
Cristina Welch and Fitzgerald won first place in Duo together. Welch also won first place in Drama, and Fitzgerald came in fourth.
Davian Roccaforte placed third in Humor, followed by Martin Mata in sixth. Finally, Welch also placed fourth in POI.