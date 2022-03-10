CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s speech and debate team won big at the “Trojan Classic,” hosted by Kelly Walsh High School last weekend in Casper.

East took first place in 4A Sweepstakes. Individual student awards include:

  • Humor: Toby Lavanway, first; Dani Schulz, third
  • Oratory: Zcherina Villegas, first; Jonathan Christensen, third
  • Poetry: Rachel West, first; Dani Schulz, third
  • Extemp: Camila Rivera, third
  • Informative: Ella Goodman, first; Jesser Perez, second
  • Drama: Rachel West, first; Dani Schulz, second; Davin Ro, third
  • Duo: Chloe Fitzgerald and Cristina Welch, first; Oakley Simons and Kira Weiderspahn, second
  • POI: Davin Ro, first; Dani Schulz, second
  • Public Forum: Camila Rivera and Patrick Coggin, first

Ten other East competitors were finalists in their events.

