CHEYENNE – The speech and debate team at Cheyenne’s East High finished a historic year, marking several significant milestones for the program along the way, according to a news release from the school.
After winning its fourth consecutive National Qualifying tournament and its third consecutive State Championship, the team celebrated their 50th appearance at the National Speech and Debate Tournament on June 15-20, which took place virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
East qualified 21 students to the national tournament, and senior Michael Swidecki became the school’s first four-time National Qualifier. At nationals, junior Jayden Roccaforte was crowned the national champion in Prose Interpretation, only the second ever in East’s history. His performance will be immortalized on the National Speech and Debate Association’s website for future students across the nation to study, the release said.
East competitors who broke to elimination rounds included:
- Saga McAllister, 19th out of 270, Program Oral Interpretation
- Haley Neisen, tied for 31st out of 284 teams, Public Forum Debate
- Faith Powell, tied for 31st out of 284 teams, Public Forum Debate
- Jayden Roccaforte, national champion, first out of 316, Prose Interpretation
- Dani Schulz, 36th out of 296, Poetry Interpretation
- Rachel West, 35th out of 296, Poetry Interpretation
- YuYu Yuan, 22nd out of 271, Original Oratory
East’s other national competitors included: Parker Bachelder, Drama; Reyna Black, Informative; Marcus Burrell, Duo; Jonathan Christensen, Original Oratory; Nevaeh Corbin, Duo; Adrian Graham, Policy Debate; Kenneth Lever, Policy Debate; Alexa Mejia, Policy Debate; Hernan Rodriguez-Ferreira, Lincoln Douglas; Emma Rudell, Duo; Michael Swidecki, Policy Debate; Charlie Vogel, Duo; Will Ward, World Schools Debate; and Justin Woolsey, Duo.
Head coach Marcus Viney also earned his first Coaching Diamond, requiring a minimum of five years of service and 15,000 points, which represents anywhere from 5,000-10,000 student rounds.
Given the team’s performance overall at nationals, East earned the National School of Honor, putting the team among the top programs in the entire nation. This is the second time in the past three years East has received this honor, the first in 2018.