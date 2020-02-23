Eastern Wyoming College hosted the Wyoming Academic Challenge on Feb. 15. Six Wyoming high schools sent 11 teams to compete. The two- to four-member teams participated in four rigorous rounds of competition.
Questions ranged from current events, mathematics to literature. Schools participating were: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Poder, Douglas, Pine Bluffs and Riverside.
Cheyenne East High team 1 placed first with a total of 560 points; those students are: Conner Hayes, Savannah Schilling and Brooke Culp. Second place went to Pine Bluffs team 1 with 520 points; those students are: Gregory Fornstrom, Brian Arzola, Tessa Long and Diana Sanchez. Third place went to Cheyenne East High team 2 with 470 points; those students are Fox Nelson, Sophie DeMatteo and Alexys Cassel. Pine Buffs Junior-Senior High team 1 won the small schools division with 520 points.