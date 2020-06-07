CHEYENNE – Mark Seivley, a teacher at Cheyenne East High, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Virginia, in its 29th annual fellowship competition.
A total of 49 fellowships were awarded this year. These fellowships support further study of American history, American government and civics in the nation’s secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers of the same subjects, according to a new s release.
Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” the fellowship will fund up to $24,000 of Seivley’s course of study toward a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.
Seivley was selected for a James Madison Fellowship in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.