CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team earned top awards at the Evanston “Speak of the Devil” Virtual Tournament and Denver East’s “Mile High” Virtual Tournament.
East took first in 4A sweepstakes at Evanston and earned six top “Triple Threat” awards. Individual awards from both events include:
Evanston Virtual:
- Daisy Bentley, fourth, Oratory (Top Novice)
- Victoria Bishop, tied for first, Novice Policy
- Jonathan Christensen, first, Info; third, Duo
- Hunter Crawford, second, Congress; second Lincoln Douglas
- Mallory Cochran, second, Novice Drama; fourth, Novice Duo; fourth, Novice Poetry; tied for second, Novice Triple-Threat Award
- Patrick Coggin, first, Novice Extemp
- Mariah DeBono, second, POI; third, Oratory; third, Varsity Triple-Threat Award
- Hannah Demoney, second, Duo
- Sienna Gomez, second, Oratory; sixth, Congress
- Trenton Good, tied first, Novice Policy
- Ella Goodman, second, Novice Info
- Alyvia Hardy, second, Novice Duo; third, Humor; fifth, Novice Drama
- Michael Herda, tied for first, Novice Policy
- Rylee Huppert, fourth, Novice Duo; sixth, Humor
- Clayton Keasling, second, Novice POI
- Ava Kuczarski, third, Novice Duo
- Toby LaVanway, first, Novice Duo; fifth, Humor; seventh, Novice Drama; tied for second, Novice Triple-Threat Award
- Matthew Lever, tied for first, Novice Policy; third, Novice Extemp
- Gavin O’Donnell, fourth, Novice Info
- Sean O’Neill, second, Duo
- Elisia Otto, first, Novice Poetry
- Jesser Perez, fourth, Duo
- Kelsey Potter, third, Info
- Camila Rivera, third, Duo; sixth, Extemp; second, Varsity Triple-Threat Award
- Davin Ro, first, Drama
- Camila Salas-Salazar, fourth, Duo
- Payge Scharf, fourth, Info
- Dani Schulz, first, Duo
- Henry Selchow, sixth, Novice Duo
- Oakley Simons, second, Novice Duo; fourth, Novice Drama
- Ava Soule, second, Novice Poetry; fifth, Novice Duo
- Elvis Taylor, sixth, Novice Duo
- Joshua Thompson, first, Novice Drama; first, Humor (Novice and Varsity), first, Novice Duo; first, Novice Triple-Threat Award
- Anika Veltkamp, first, Poetry; second, Info; sixth, POI; first, Varsity Triple-Threat Award
- Will Ward, fifth, Congress
- Ariana Weidel, third, Novice Info
- Rachel West, first, Duo
- Kambrie White, third, Drama; third, POI
- Makenzie Woods, third, Novice Duo
- Benjamin Woolsey, fifth, Novice Duo
- YuYu Yuan, first, POI; second, Extemp
- “Mile High” Virtual:
- Dani Schulz, fifth, Drama; fourth, Poetry
- Rachel West, fourth, Humor; semifinals, Poetry